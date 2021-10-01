Pakistan's Covid positivity rate falls to lowest level in around three months

ISLAMABAD – Amid a decline in new infections, Pakistan reported the lowest Covid ratio of 2.87 percent in almost three months on Friday after 1,411 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours.

Last time, Pakistan recorded a positivity rate below 3 percent was on July 6. Meanwhile, 56 people lost their lives due to the novel disease, per National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,785 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,246,538.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,024 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,170,590. As of today, the total count of active cases was recorded at 48,163.

Statistics 1 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,049

Positive Cases: 1411

Positivity %: 2.87%

Deaths : 56

Patients on Critical Care: 3649 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 1, 2021

At least 457,928 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 431,666 in Punjab 174,017 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,516 in Islamabad, 32,926 in Balochistan, 34,157 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,328 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,637 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,407 in Sindh, 5,547 KP, 924 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 348 in Balochistan, and 184 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,049 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,435,155 since the first case was reported.