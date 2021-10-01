Younis Khan likely to get a new role in PCB

KARACHI – Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, who stepped down as Pakistan’s batting coach earlier in June this year, is likely to get a new role in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Reports in local media quoting sources said the right-handed batsman known to be a volatile person, can get responsibilities as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja likely to create new posts including director cricket to implement his cricketing plans.

Earlier, Khan speaking in a show advised Ramiz Raja to ‘talk less’, as England and New Zealand called off the historic tours. “Pakistan cricket is standing nowhere, Younis said as teams are not willing to visit the country for a cricket series.

He said, “it was time to restructure the Pakistan Cricket Board and include people who are competent and know about cricket affairs in the decision-making process”.

Meanwhile, in key meetings between PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and a number of cricket experts, he was told to focus on grassroots cricket to get players needed for the upcoming years.

On Thursday, it was revealed that former Pakistan bowler Saqlain Mushtaq will most likely be appointed head coach for the national team for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

Reports quoting sources said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to appoint the 44-year-old as Pakistan’s head coach who is currently serving as the Head of International Player Development at the National High-Performance Centre.

Being one of the finest bowlers and a proven coach, officials have high expectations from him, while an official announcement in this regard will likely be made in the coming days after approval from Pakistan Cricket Board's new Chairman Ramiz Raja.

With the new management in PCB, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younus resigned from their roles while PCB CEO Wasim Khan also stepped down on Wednesday.

The PCB previously named Matthew Hayden and former Proteas pacer Vernon Philander as consultant coaches for the mega event. Philander is expected to arrive in the first week of October while Hayden will join the squad in Dubai as Men in Green will depart for Dubai on October 15.