Covid-19 infects 1,097, kills 38 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD – At least 38 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,097 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,108 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 951,865.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,131 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 896,821. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 32,936, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.37percent.

At least 333,798 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 345,449 in Punjab 137,370 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,470 in Islamabad, 26,845 in Balochistan, 20,064 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,869 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,688 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,368 in Sindh, 4,289 in KP, 775 in Islamabad, 574 in Azad Kashmir, 303 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,124 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,279,084 since the first case was reported.

On Wednesday, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has successfully developed another 900,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine named PakVac.

NIH officials said that more than 200,000 jabs have been sent to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for approval, adding that the vaccine will be administered to citizens after the approval.