Amna Ilyas in self-isolation after contracting coronavirus

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Amna Ilyas has isolated herself after testing positive for Covid-19, the actress confirmed Monday.

The 33-year-old actress took to the social site Instagram and confirmed the diagnosis in her story. ‘I have tested positive for Covid-19', she wrote in a recent post.

The Good Morning Karachi actor also urged friends and family to get tested as soon as possible. Fans and fellow showbiz stars prayed for the speedy recovery of Amna.

Earlier, a number of showbiz stars including Mahira Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Neelam Muneer, and other contract the novel virus.

Pakistan’s top monitoring body Monday decided to increase restrictions on activities contributing to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. The provincial and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administrations were directed to tighten the implementation of SOPs and crack down on violations, he revealed in a tweet.