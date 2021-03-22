Pakistan may extend closure of educational institutions amid rise in virus cases
Web Desk
03:26 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Amid third wave of Covid-19 that is gripping the whole country, the federal and the provincial educational authorities would decide the future of keeping the educational institutions open or closed on Wednesday.

Punjab, the largest province of Pakistan, has already closed the educational institutes in seven districts for 15 days to stem the spread of coronavirus.

There is a strong possibility that the government may give a go ahead to another closure for the educational institutes keeping in view the safety of the teachers and students.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said the third wave of coronavirus is serious and requires a careful review.

In a tweet, he wrote, “The third coronavirus wave is serious; requires careful review. All education/health ministers will meet Wednesday March 24 at the NCOC to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions. Health of students, teachers/staff primary consideration.”

Last year too, the educational activities remained suspended for the most part of the year due to the coronavirus with students getting promoted without examinations. However, this year the federal government is determined not to promote any student without the exam.

