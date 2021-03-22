IIOJ&K – Four young Kashmiris killed in fresh Indian act of state terrorism
Web Desk
03:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
IIOJ&K – Four young Kashmiris killed in fresh Indian act of state terrorism
Share

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, have martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of the occupied valley, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday.

The troops, while staging a fake encounter during their forceful and violent cordon and search operation at Manihal area of the district arrested the Kashmiri youth and shot them dead.

However, identities of the martyred youth could not be verified by media at the time of reporting as Indian troops are still carrying out operations in the area.

