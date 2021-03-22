Pakistan Day parade rescheduled for March 25: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Day parade has been rescheduled due to ongoing inclement weather and rains forecast over next two days, the military's media wing said on Monday.

The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on 25th March, 2021 as per program and timings already specified, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The upcoming celebrations of Pakistan Day, March 23, will be held across the country mostly virtual by different public and private departments amid the recent intense wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation's patriotic spirit, however, has not been dampened as the people throughout the country are gearing up to mark the day with the same enthusiasm and fervor shown in the past along with renewing their pledge to foster unity among their ranks, paying tributes to the national heroes, and praying for the prosperity of Pakistan.

It will be the public holiday on Pakistan Day, which is celebrated annually to commemorate the 'Lahore Resolution' of 1940 that eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.

The National Flag will be hoisted atop all government buildings and departments, while the many important ones will be decorated with lights and buntings. The flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at different diplomatic missions of Pakistan abroad.

The educational and literary institutions in the federal capital like rest of the country, which are closed due the COVID-19, have planned to arrange different virtual activities, including debate, painting, poetry, articles writing and other competitions with an objective to invoke the interest of younger generation to learn about the sacrifices of their ancestors for the creation of Pakistan.