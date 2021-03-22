Indian actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19
Bollywood starlet Kartik Aaryan’s latest tweet has saddened his fans all over the world.
“Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (Tested positive, please pray),” the 30-year-old announced in a tweet on Monday.
Positive ho gaya 🤦🏻♂️— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 22, 2021
Dua karo 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KULStQnkA2
The Love Aaj Kal actor confirmed the news on his social media handles simultaneously with a ‘Plus' sign.
Fans took to his comment section and wrote for his good health and speedy recovery.
On the work front, Kartik recently walked the ramp for Indian designer Manish Malhotra with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.
Earlier this month, Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor contracted coronavirus and has since been in isolation.
