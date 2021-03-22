Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate President Alvi on Pakistan Day
Web Desk
03:42 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate President Alvi on Pakistan Day
Share

RIYADH – The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, have sent cables of congratulation to President Dr Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince wished President Alvi constant good health and happiness. They also wished the government and people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

Earlier, both Saudi leaders had sent a cable to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, wishing him good health and a speedy recovery.

Saudi Arabia is considered a strong ally of Pakistan and holds great value among the Muslims of the world.

Saudi King, Crown Prince wish PM Imran speedy ... 11:30 AM | 22 Mar, 2021

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their ...

More From This Category
Pakistan may extend closure of educational ...
03:26 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
PPP Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani gets Covid-19 ...
02:28 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
TikTok star Hareem Shah moves police against ...
02:18 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
IIOJ&K – Four young Kashmiris killed in fresh ...
03:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
NCOC orders strict restrictions as Covid-19 cases ...
01:22 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid gets first dose ...
12:46 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas in self-isolation after contracting coronavirus
03:04 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr