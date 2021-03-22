Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate President Alvi on Pakistan Day

RIYADH – The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, have sent cables of congratulation to President Dr Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince wished President Alvi constant good health and happiness. They also wished the government and people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

Earlier, both Saudi leaders had sent a cable to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, wishing him good health and a speedy recovery.

Saudi Arabia is considered a strong ally of Pakistan and holds great value among the Muslims of the world.