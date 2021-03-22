Saudi King, Crown Prince wish PM Imran speedy recovery from Covid-19
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19, Saudi press agency reported Sunday.
Top Saudi leaders also sent cables to the premier about his health. A message issued by the Saudi state agency stated ‘The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammad bin Salman have sent separate cables to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Crown prince Mohammad bin Salman wished PM Imran permanent health and wellness, and a swift recovery.
How PM Imran tested positive even after receiving ... 05:10 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ...
On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for a novel virus, following which he was quarantined at home. After the PM's test, First Lady Bushra Bibi also contracted Covid-19.
An update issued by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday stated that the first couple was feeling comfortable with mild symptoms.
PM Imran shares first picture after testing ... 02:37 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared his first picture a day after it was confirmed that he ...
