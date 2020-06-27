CDA director dies of coronavirus
Web Desk
07:36 PM | 27 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Roshan Khan Junejo, a director of the Capital Development Authority, lost his life to novel coronavirus days after contracting infection.

Junejo had isolated himself at his residence after he got positive in COVID-19 test.

He was shifted to a hospital for treatment earlier this week after his health condition deteriorated. He was also placed on ventilator but could not survive.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 198,691, according to government data on Saturday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 4,035, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 86,906 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 1,602, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 1,180 and 879 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 108 fatalities; Islamabad, 115 deaths; Gilgit Baltistan, 23; and Azad Kashmir, 25.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

