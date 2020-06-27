Another doctor loses life to Covid-19 in KP

PESHAWAR – Another doctor from Mansehra succumbed to coronavirus infection on Saturday carrying the toll of doctors' deaths from the virus to 12 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to media reports, Dr Naseer Haider Ghazi was admitted at the ICU ward of Ayub Teaching Hospital where his condition deteriorated on Saturday morning and later he breathed his last.

According to the Health Department KP, a total of 12 doctors have died of coronavirus infection in the province.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 198,691, according to government data on Saturday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 4,035, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 86,906 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 1,602, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 1,180 and 879 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 108 fatalities; Islamabad, 115 deaths; Gilgit Baltistan, 23; and Azad Kashmir, 25.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).