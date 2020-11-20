Covid-19 second wave — Smart, micro lockdowns to be imposed in all Karachi districts

KARACHI – Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has announced that two levels of lockdown will be imposed in all districts of the city by today or tomorrow in a step to control spike of coronavirus cases.

Smart lockdown will be imposed in South, East, Central and West districts while micro lockdown will be implemented in Malir and Korangi districts.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Shallwani and attended by deputy commissioners and the district health officers. Secretary health Kazim Jatoi was also present in the meeting.

Smart lockdowns will be imposed in four districts of the city whereas micro lockdowns will be imposed in two districts of Karachi.

The commissioner said that a notification in this regard will be released in a day or two.

In areas where the smart lockdowns will be imposed, wearing mask will be mandatory for public while only four persons will be allowed to gather at one place.

Only one member of a family will be allowed to leave the house for necessary work. They have to explain the reason to the law enforcement personnel.

A ban will also be imposed on holding all kinds of events or social gatherings in the restricted areas.

The commissioner said that streets, neighbourhoods and areas will be sealed in accordance with the directives of the district health officers Malir and Korangi where micro-smart lockdown will be imposed.

Pakistan on Friday has reported 36 deaths and 2,738 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 368,665 while the death tally has jumped to 7,561.

Nearly 327,542 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,517 patients are in critical condition.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,098,291 coronavirus tests and 42,909 in the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

At least 159,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 112,893 in Punjab, 43,259 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,642 in Balochistan, 25,719 in Islamabad, 5,806 in Azad Kashmir and 4,494 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 2,780 individuals have lost their lives to the novel disease in Sindh, 2,811 in Punjab, 1,319 in KP, 158 in Balochistan, 266 in Islamabad, 134 in Azad Kashmir and 93 in GB.