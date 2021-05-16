Pakistan records 2,379 new Covid-19 cases, 76 deaths in 24 hours
Pakistan records 2,379 new Covid-19 cases, 76 deaths in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – At least 76 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,379 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,543 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 877,130.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 5,288 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 788,768. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 68,819, while the positivity rate was dropped at 7.82 percent.

At least 298,078 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 325,662 in Punjab 126,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79,123 in Islamabad, 23,831 in Balochistan, 18,231 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,418 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,367 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,794 in Sindh, 3,766 in KP, 731 in Islamabad, 514 in Azad Kashmir, 264 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 30,402 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,444,04 since the first case was reported.

