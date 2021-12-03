Pakistan reports 391 new Covid cases, 8 deaths 
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 3 Dec, 2021
Pakistan reports 391 new Covid cases, 8 deaths 
ISLAMABAD − At least 8 people died of the novel disease while 391 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,753 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,285,631.

Pakistan conducted a total of 46,457 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.84 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 895. 

As many as 476,233 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,310 in Punjab, 180,194 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,811 in Islamabad, 33,491 in Balochistan, 34,570 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan starts booster covid vaccinations today ... 12:52 PM | 1 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will start offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots to health care workers and elderly ...

