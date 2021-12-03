Pakistan reports 391 new Covid cases, 8 deaths 

ISLAMABAD − At least 8 people died of the novel disease while 391 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,753 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,285,631.

Pakistan conducted a total of 46,457 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.84 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 895.

Statistics 3 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,457

Positive Cases: 391

Positivity %: 0.84%

Deaths : 8

Patients on Critical Care: 895 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 3, 2021

As many as 476,233 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,310 in Punjab, 180,194 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,811 in Islamabad, 33,491 in Balochistan, 34,570 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.