Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,153 cases, 58 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 58 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,153 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,720 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,204,520.

Statistics 12 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,792

Positive Cases: 3153

Positivity % : 5.45%

Deaths : 58

Patients on Critical Care: 5370 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 12, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,797 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,086,785. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 91,015 while the national positivity has recorded at 5.45 percent.

At least 444,464 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 413,182 in Punjab 168,258 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 102,617 in Islamabad, 32,569 in Balochistan, 33,268 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,162 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,211 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,133 in Sindh, 5,250 KP, 887 in Islamabad, 718 in Azad Kashmir, 342 in Balochistan, and 179 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 57,792 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,468,570 since the first case was reported.