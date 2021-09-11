Coronavirus vaccine eligibility age cuts to 15 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has announced to reduce the age limit of those eligible to received COVID-19 vaccine to 15 years.

It said on Saturday that youth aged between 15 and 18 are eligible to get jabs against coronavirus, adding that the people of the age group will be administered Pfizer vaccine.

The children up to the age of 18 will be required to show a NADRA’s registration certificate to get vaccinated.

The federal government had earlier announced its plan to launch a drive to vaccinate for people aged below 18 in the country.

NCOC also said mobile vaccination teams will visit schools and colleges.

It further said that all those people, whose second dose against Covid-19 has become due, can visit any vaccine center throughout the week to get the jabs.

They are not required to wait for the message.

Sunday has particularly been fixed for the administration of the second dose.