DG ISI hosts spy chiefs of China, Russia, Iran and central Asian states in Islamabad

06:13 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
DG ISI hosts spy chiefs of China, Russia, Iran and central Asian states in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Saturday hosted a meeting of regional intelligence chiefs to discuss ongoing development in Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by spy chiefs of China, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Islamabad.

The meeting also discussed the measures required for lasting peace and stability in the region following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

The meeting comes days after he visited Afghanistan to hold key meetings.

