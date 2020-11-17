Fourth Sindh provincial lawmaker contracts COVID-19 in two days

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party's provincial lawmaker in Sindh Faqir Sher Muhamamad Balalani has been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive.

MPA Faqeer Sher has isolated himself at home after tested positive for the infection.

He contracted the virus a day after Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and Sindh’s industries minister Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 33 deaths and 2,050 cases by Covid-19 in last 24 hours.

As per the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) the number of positive cases has surged to 361,082 while the nationwide death tally has jumped to 7,193.

The positivity rate has reached 7%. At least 324,834 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,447 patients are said to be in critical condition.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 156,528 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,9 111,047 in Punjab, 42,615 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,444 in Islamabad, 16,449 in Balochistan, 5,538 in Azad Kashmir and 4,461 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 2,751 individuals have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Sindh, 2,492 in Punjab, 1,315 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 260 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 126 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,979,939 coronavirus tests and 29,378 in last 24 hours.