PDM announces ‘Charter of Pakistan’, rejects Gilgit-Baltistan election results 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement president Maulna Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday announced the “Charter of Pakistan” revealing objectives and principals of the opposition alliance.

The 12-point agreement was announced during a press conference following a meeting of various PDM leaders in Islamabad.

The 12 goals and principals of the charter are following;

1. Supremacy of the Constitution of Pakistan

2. Autonomy of the parliament

3. Ending role of establishment and intelligence agencies in politics

4. Formation of an independent judiciary

5. Reforms for free, independent and transparent elections

6. Protection of people’s basic human and democratic rights

7. Protection of the provinces’ rights and the 18th Constitutional Amendment

8. Establishment of effective local government system

9. Protection of freedom of expression and independent media

10. Removal of extremism and terrorism and the implementation of the National Action Plan

11. Emergency economic plan to curtail inflation, unemployment, and for poverty alleviation

12. Protection and implementation of the Islamic provisions of the Constitution

The PDM chief further announced that PDM had rejected the rigged election in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that directives issued by the Supreme Court regarding holding the elections in the region were ignored.

Talking about ban on political rallies by government, he said that PDM will continue its campaign until the PTI government is ousted.