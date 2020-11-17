Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars to win PSL 2020
Babar Azam scores a half century to help Kings lift maiden trophy
KARACHI – Babar Azam smashed a half-century to hand Karachi Kings a comfortable five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the final of the 2020 Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.
In a comfortable run chase, Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 63 off 49 balls to power Kings become the new champions at the National Stadium.
#FinalMatch - #MatchUpdate - #HBLPSLV #Karachi Jeet Gaya!!!!— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) November 17, 2020
Congratulations Team on winning the 1st #PSL Title ... #KarachiKings the Winners of #HBLPSLV #YehHaiKarachi #PhirSeTayyarHain #KKvLQ #PSLFinal #DoItForDeano pic.twitter.com/4c4dLgyniR
Medium-pacers Umaid Asif, Waqas Maqsood and Arshad Iqbal picked two wickets each in 12 overs for 62 runs.
5️⃣ 0️⃣— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 17, 2020
Shabaa Bobby! @babarazam258 @KarachiKingsARY
#PhirSeTayyarHain #KKvLQ #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/3RnDXt1bKt
Earlier, Qalandars were 134-7 at the end of their innings, playing first after winning the toss. For Lahore, pacers Dilbar Hussain and Haris Rauf were the most successful bowlers as they claimed two wickets each.
The match started at 20:00 hours (8pm) at National stadium Karachi.
Originally, the PSL final 2020 was scheduled to take place on 22 March, however, it was re-scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan. The venue was shifted from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore due to smog.
Squads:
Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Ali Khan, Awais Zia, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Usama Mir, Chadwick Walton, Waqas Maqsood, Wayne Parnell, Sherfane Rutherford, Alex Hales
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Dane Vilas, Agha Salman, Usman Shinwari, Abid Ali, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan
