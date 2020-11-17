Pakistan's progress linked with Balochistan, democracy: Army chief

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Quetta where he interacted with participants of National Workshop Balochistan, according to the military's media wing.

The National Workshop Balochistan is aimed at enhancing understanding of participants about critical national security issues, timely decision making process, national security management system and elements of national power.

Speaking on the occasion, the top military commander said that progress and stability in Balochistan is critical to the prosperity of Pakistan. "All stakeholders including the Army have synergized their efforts for socio-economic uplift of the people of Balochistan," he was quoted by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying.

Dilating upon security situation, COAS Bajwa highlighted measures like fencing of Pakistan's borders with Afghanistan and Iran, effective articulation of security apparatus deployed across the province; Quetta Safe City Project etc. will have positive impact on the overall security paradigm of Balochistan.

"Nefarious efforts of hostile elements to foment terrorism and create chaos in the largest province of Pakistan will not be allowed to succeed," the General emphasised.

He added that Pakistan’s peace and prosperity is linked with commitment to democracy and its values.

Later, Gen Bajwa visited the School of Infantry and Tactics (SI&T), where he was briefed about new training modules and online examination systems enacted for young leadership.

Besides that, the Army chief was also briefed about various innovative systems/techniques being incorporated in training regime.

Interacting with faculty and students of SI&T, COAS Bajwa urged them to stay abreast with developments in modern warfare.

He appreciated the hard work and dedication of faculty and staff of SI&T in grooming the young officers and soldiers for taking on the future challenges befittingly.