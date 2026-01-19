‘Any Attack on Khamenei will be treated as War against Iran’, warns President

Tensions between Iran and the United States have sharply escalated after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a strong warning that any attack on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be treated as a declaration of war against the Iranian nation.

In a statement posted on Sunday on the social media platform X, President Pezeshkian said that the hardships faced by the Iranian people are largely the result of long-standing American hostility and what he described as inhumane U.S. sanctions. He stated that these policies have created deep economic and social challenges for Iran over many years.

Iranian president made it clear that Iran would not tolerate any threat to its highest leadership, warning that any form of attack on Ayatollah Khamenei would be considered an attack on the entire Iranian nation.

The warning comes a day after former U.S. President Donald Trump strongly criticized Iran’s leadership. In an interview with the American magazine Politico on Saturday, Trump said that it was time to look for new leadership in Iran.

Trump described Ayatollah Khamenei as “a sick person” and claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader should run the country properly and stop killing people. Trump has previously made similar statements calling for a change in Iran’s leadership.

The exchange of sharp remarks from both sides has intensified tensions between Tehran and Washington, raising concerns that political rhetoric could further inflame already strained relations.