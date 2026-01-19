Karachi Gul Plaza Fire: Sindh CM announces 1 Crore Compensation for each victim

KARACHI – Fire at Karachi’s Gul Plaza turned into hours of terror as flames tore through the building, trapping dozens inside and reducing livelihoods to ashes. By Monday, as bodies were pulled from the ruins and many remained missing, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced Rs1 crore in compensation for each victim’s family and vowing that the tragedy would not be forgotten or repeated.

In latest presser, CM Murad termed Gul Plaza blaze a “major disaster” and warned that the severely damaged building may have to be completely demolished. Firefighters and rescue teams, he said, were battling to enter the structure from three different points, but the fire had yet to be fully extinguished even days after it erupted.

CM announced that compensation payments to bereaved families would start immediately, stressing that the tragedy must become a turning point for correcting systemic failures and preventing future catastrophes. An official inquiry has been ordered under the supervision of the Karachi commissioner, with CM Murad making it clear that while no one is being singled out, strict action will follow if evidence of sabotage or negligence is found.

Calling for sweeping reforms, the chief minister underscored the urgent need to fix fire safety lapses and emergency access failures. “In such incidents, experts must be allowed to do their jobs without obstruction,” he said, while confirming that traders who lost everything in the blaze would also be compensated. Taking responsibility, he added, “We must all reflect on our own roles. I am accountable to the people.”

The inquiry committee will determine the exact cause of the fire and expose any lapses, with the option of forming a judicial commission left open if required. CM Murad reiterated that preventing future tragedies remains the government’s top priority.

CM chaired high-level emergency meeting attended by provincial ministers, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, and senior officials to review the unfolding disaster. He announced the formation of a special committee to immediately arrange alternative shops for affected traders, enabling them to restart their businesses without delay.

He acknowledged that countless families have been devastated and hundreds left unemployed. He announced immediate compensation for the families of firefighters who lost their lives while battling the blaze, revealing that one of the fallen heroes came from a family with a long history of firefighting service.

A fact-finding committee has been formed to probe the fire’s origin, with the chief secretary directed to formally notify it. Another committee will recommend compensation and rehabilitation measures in close consultation with traders and victims’ families.