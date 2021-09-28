Pakistan urges world to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again called upon the international community to unfreeze the Afghanistan’s assets to avert a humanitarian crisis.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV, the Foreign Minister said there is a humanitarian crisis in the making and there can be ways and means to ensure that the money reach to the needy.

Qureshi asked the international community to engage with the new government in Afghanistan, “so that things do not fall apart and so that there is semblance of order.”

“Afghanistan needs an economic injection and that money could become handy if available. Unfreeze it and make it available for the Afghan people. There is a humanitarian crisis in the making. Use that money to address the crisis,” he said.

He said the collapse could lead to exodus, a huge influx of refugees moving in different directions towards, Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the economic collapse could give space to terrorists and it would have serious consequences not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

To a query, he said that there was uncertainty when Taliban took control of the government, but the anxiety has gone down due to the reasons that there is no bloodshed and chances of major civil war have been averted.

About recognizing Taliban set up by Pakistan, the Foreign Minister said we are watching and observing as the things unfold and we will take a decision at an appropriate time.

He said Pakistan has been advocating for more inclusive approach.

Responding to a question, he said Taliban have made a clear commitment that Afghan soil would not be used against any country including Pakistan.