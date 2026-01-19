Tiktok Removes Over 28m Videos In Pakistan For Violating Community Guidelines

TikTok has removed over 28 million videos in Pakistan for violating community guidelines.

According to the latest report by social media platform TikTok, a total of 28,198,284 videos were removed in Pakistan for violating the platform’s community guidelines.

The Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year (July–September) was released, highlighting TikTok’s commitment to providing a safe digital environment for its users.

The report details the proactive measures TikTok has taken to identify and remove content that violates community guidelines, ensuring a positive experience for its global community.

During Q3 2025, TikTok removed 28,198,284 videos in Pakistan for guideline violations. The platform achieved a 99.8% rate of proactive content removal, with 95.9% of these videos deleted within 24 hours of being uploaded.

While technology handles the majority of these tasks, TikTok’s safety teams focus on areas requiring human judgment, such as reviewing appeals, consulting external experts, and responding effectively to rapidly evolving situations.

Globally, TikTok removed 204 million videos during the same quarter, representing about 0.7% of total uploaded content. Out of these, 186,608,081 videos were flagged and removed automatically, with 8,995,073 videos restored after further review. The rate of proactive removal worldwide was 99.3%, and 94.8% of flagged videos were removed within 24 hours of posting.

To maintain platform integrity, TikTok also removed 118,618,399 fake accounts globally during the quarter, along with 22,226,542 accounts suspected of belonging to users under 13 years of age.

The report highlights that 30% of the removed videos in Pakistan contained sensitive or adult-themed content that violated TikTok’s content policies. Additionally, 15.7% of videos breached safety and decency standards, while 2.7% violated privacy and security guidelines.

Among the removed videos, 32.9% were flagged as misinformation, and 34.4% were identified as manipulated media or AI-generated content.

The regular publication of the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report provides transparency regarding the actions taken against content and accounts, reflecting TikTok’s commitment to maintaining a safe and trustworthy platform.