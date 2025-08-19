Field Marshal Asim Munir not seeking Tenure Extension, claims Vawda

ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Vawda responded to rumors about Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, calling them media spin.

Speaking in program with journalist Nadeem Malik, he said Field Marshal General Asim Munir will not seek extension in his tenure, clarifying that permanence in office cannot be equated with an extension.

Vawda said anyone creating hurdles in Pakistan’s progress would be sidelined. He cautioned that if leaders of the PML-N and PPP repeated mistakes of the past, they too would face consequences.

Former PTI leader added that General Asim Munir already established his standing globally. He further rejected speculation that the army chief issued personal statements or apologies, stressing that such claims were based on journalists’ personal interpretations.

His comments came in response to senior journalist Suhail Warraich’s recent remarks in Brussels, where he quoted General Munir as dismissing rumors of political change as “baseless.” COAS also said he had no desire for any role beyond protecting the nation and stressed that genuine reconciliation in politics would require leaders to apologize sincerely.