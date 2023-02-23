Search

How many PTI leaders, workers presented themselves for arrest on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'?

23 Feb, 2023
LAHORE – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has started its ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, with key leaders and activists voluntarily surrendering to police in the provincial capital.

A few leaders of PTI’s top brass were held by cops and later shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail. Police also submitted a record to the provincial government of 81 members who forcibly entered police vans under the latest gambit to pressurise the incumbent government.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Azam Swati, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and several leaders of PTI’s Lahore chapter surrendered to police on Wednesday.

Some of the defiant leaders and activists will likely to be transferred to camp jail, Dera Ghazi (DG Khan), and Mianwali. Legal proceedings are likely to be initiated under PTI leaders for rioting and a damaging police van.

The provincial government also urged cops to add in violation of Section 144 imposed that banned all kinds of gatherings.

On Day 2 of Jail Bharo Tehreek, hundreds of leaders of the former ruling will surrender to police in Peshawar where officials imposed section 144 to maintain law and order situation.

