Election date case: Supreme Court won’t tolerate violation of constitution, says CJP Bandial

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday said that the apex court would not tolerate the violation of the constitution.
A nine-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, heard the suo motu notice of an apparent delay in the elections of Punjab and KP assemblies.
Apart from Justice Minallah and CJP Bandial, the bench includes Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.
At the outset of the hearing, the court observed that the authority for giving the date of the elections after the dissolution of the assembly needs clarification.
“Supreme Court won’t tolerate the violation of Constitution,” CJP Bandial remarked, adding that he was issuing a notice to the attorney general for Pakistan.
He said that the apex court wants to ensure that elections are held as per the Constitution.
The CJP observed that the court had to hear three matters i.e, the timeframe of 90 days for elections under Article 224, president’s authority to announce date of polls, and that who had the authority to announce the date.
At this, Barrister Ali Zafar interjected by saying that they wanted to bring some matters regarding the president on record.
“Violation of Constitution won’t be tolerated under any circumstances,” CJP Bandial said, adding that the proceedings will not be prolonged due to lack of time.
The chief justice then directed the parties to prepare their arguments for the next hearing on Monday.
He said that the court intended to hear all the parties.
Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court (SC) raised questions on the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.
During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it is also to be seen whether provincial assemblies were dissolved as per the Constitution or not.
Ahead of the hearing, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has raised objections over the formation of the bench.
“The Supreme Court must include nine senior most judges in the bench,” the PBC said, adding Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood should be added in the bench.
The addition of these two judges will give an impression of impartiality on the bench.
“We expect that Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would voluntarily recuse himself from the bench,” said the PBC.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
