Pakistan extends foreigners' visa validity amid virus outbreak
Web Desk
06:53 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday announced to further extend all types of visa validity for foreign nationals, staying in Pakistan, till August 31 to facilitate them in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The competent authority has been pleased to further extend the validity of all visa types till 31st August, 2020, issued to foreign nationals, who are currently in Pakistan and their visas have been expired since, 15th March 2020," read the notification issued by the Interior Ministry.

