Pakistan logs 1,043 new Covid cases, 39 deaths in one day
Share
At least 39 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,043 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
With the addition of 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, the nationwide death toll soared to 21,913. The country’s caseload climbed to 946,227 when 54,647 tests were conducted during the last day.
According to the latest statistics, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has declined to 1.9 per cent.
Statistics 18 June 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 18, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 54,647
Positive Cases: 1043
Positivity % : 1.90%
Deaths : 39
Major cities in the South Asian country faced a shortage of vaccine and masses are facing hardships in getting their scheduled jabs. On Wednesday, Prime Minister’s aide on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that around 2 million doses of Covid vaccines are still available in the country and supply would improve further after June 20.
WATCH - Sialkot vaccination centre ransacked by ... 12:30 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
SIALKOT – Angry mob Wednesday ransacked the COVID-19 vaccination centre at Hockey Stadium Sialkot for not getting ...
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 June 202109:54 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
-
- Pakistan logs 1,043 new Covid cases, 39 deaths in one day08:36 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Pakistani man gets 12 years in jail for posting wife’s ‘indecent ...01:06 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Success story of Samantha McGregor, her plans for imminent reform12:31 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
- TikToker Mian Kashif arrested for fraud with Ertugrul star (VIDEO)08:46 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- Sanam Saeed agrees with Riz Ahmed's stance on Muslim ...05:56 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- Egyptian siblings earn 5 Guinness World Records including largest ...05:14 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021