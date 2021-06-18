Pakistan logs 1,043 new Covid cases, 39 deaths in one day

At least 39 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,043 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

With the addition of 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, the nationwide death toll soared to 21,913. The country’s caseload climbed to 946,227 when 54,647 tests were conducted during the last day.

According to the latest statistics, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has declined to 1.9 per cent.

Statistics 18 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 54,647

Positive Cases: 1043

Positivity % : 1.90%

Deaths : 39 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 18, 2021

Major cities in the South Asian country faced a shortage of vaccine and masses are facing hardships in getting their scheduled jabs. On Wednesday, Prime Minister’s aide on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that around 2 million doses of Covid vaccines are still available in the country and supply would improve further after June 20.