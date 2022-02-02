Pakistan reports 6,047 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 6,047 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths, the latest stats from National Command and Operation Centre showed Wednesday morning.

As per the latest stats, the overall deaths soared to 29,330 and the total cases tally jumped to 1,436,413. Pakistan conducted a total of 61,190 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,559.

Around 9,590 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,304,980 while the positivity ratio stands at 9.98 percent.

As many as 544,722 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 482,316 in Punjab, 196,328 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 129,004 in Islamabad, 34,501 in Balochistan, 38,805 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,737 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

