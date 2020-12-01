Pakistan records highest COVID-19 deaths in 5 months

ISLAMABAD – At least 67 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, the highest daily virus-related deaths in five months, NCOC.

According to the data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre showed that the virus claimed 67 lives in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,091.

With fresh 2,458 infections, the country's total climbed to 400,484. The active numbers of cases have jumped to 49,105.

At least 2,165 are critically ill and 282 are on ventilators. 343,286 have recovered from the virus.

The country's fatality rate stands at 2.0% against the global mortality rate of 2.3%.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces. 174,350 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 119,578 in Punjab, 47,370 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,187 in Balochistan, 30,406 in Islamabad, 6,933 in Azad Kashmir and 4,658 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,036 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,935 in Sindh, 1,369 in KP, 167 in Balochistan, 318 in Islamabad, 169 in Azad Kashmir and 97 in GB.

A total of 5,549,779 tests have been conducted across the country so far while 40,969 tests in the past 24 hours.