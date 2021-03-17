Micro-smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Central district over rising COVID-19 cases
KARACHI – The Sindh government on Wednesday imposed micro-smart lockdown in various areas of the District Central of Karachi due to rising number of coronavirus cases.
The lockdown will be imposed in nine union councils of North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg, starting from today. The restrictions will remain in place for 14 days.
The decision to impose the lockdown has been taken on the recommendations of the district health officer.
Authorities have made the use of face mask mandatory for all people entering and exiting the designated areas while unnecessary movement in these areas will also be prohibited.
"All business and industrial activities in the area will remain suspended," the notification further said. "Family gatherings will also be prohibited."
All people who have tested positive for COVID-19 will have to quarantine at their homes, while the provincial government will ensure the supply of food items to deserving people.
