Rockstar Atif Aslam reveals his most helpless moment

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam keeps his personal life private but in his recent interview, he has made some intriguing revelations.

The bonafide star recently sat down with Anas Bukhash on his show AB Talks where he got candid about the most helpless moment of his life.

Remembering the hard times, he said, “I lost my kid and I remember… Sarah was four to five months pregnant and I had to leave for a show. It was a show in Turkey and right before my performance, she called me and said the baby doesn't have a heartbeat anymore.”

"So I was like go to the doctor, ask him what's happening and how to go about it. She said we went to the doctor and he said we have to go for something else," he added.

Further, he narrated the events that followed, "I literally had to go on stage in half an hour. I went on stage, performed for two and a half hours. There were people right in front of me, drinking, enjoying themselves... I could tell they were having a good time.”

“I came back to my room and it was 11:30 or 12 at night. This was Antalya. I asked my team to arrange a car for me. I wanted to go to Konya and visit Shams Tabraiz and Rumi's shrine and I wanted to be alone."

"There was no one at the shrine. It was raining and I was by myself at a place where nobody would even recognise me. I wouldn't ask 'why did You do that'. I was not in that state. Just...how helpless we all are. We have control over nothing and yet, we fight over everything.", he concluded.

Aslam's revelation is a much-needed reminder that everything in life is not under our control and that public figures have a personal life and should be treated with more compassion.