Punjab rolls out online bidding for fancy number plates of vehicles

LAHORE – The Punjab government has introduced a digital platform that enables citizens to bid online for premium vehicle registration number plates for motorcycles, cars, and commercial vehicles.

The initiative allows users to participate in the bidding process remotely via a specially designed mobile application and website, both developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department.

The e-auction platform is open for registrations and bidding until July 30, 2025.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized the platform’s focus on transparency and user convenience. He said the initiative will end the need for physical visits to excise offices or third-party agents to get the premium number plates.

He added that the application offers real-time notifications, including updates on the status of bids and the announcement of winners.

The chairman said it would also curb the role of agents in the process as public can directly bid for the number plates.