Ahad Raza Mir lands a spot in Season 2 of WWII series 'World on Fire"

After making his debut in the Netflix series Resident Evil, Ahad Raza Mir is set to star in his second foreign series. The popular actor, known for his role in Hum Tum, will be joining the original cast of World on Fire in the role of "Rajib".

Alongside Mir, the new additions to the cast include Mark Bonnar, known for his work in Guilt and Line of Duty, portraying Sir James Danemere, and Gregg Sulkin, recognized for his roles in Runaways and Pretty Smart, playing the character David.

World on Fire offers a unique perspective on World War II by exploring the experiences of ordinary individuals whose lives have been profoundly affected by the chaos of the war. The second season of the show, featuring six new episodes, is penned by series creator Peter Bowker, along with Rachel Bennette and Matt Jones.

Set in October 1940, the series delves into the Northern Blitz as lone pilots are dispatched to combat German bombers hovering over Manchester. The true horrors of war have reached Britain, and the narrative unfolds through the eyes of a diverse ensemble cast.

Returning for the second season are talented actors such as Lesley Manville as Robina, Jonah Hauer-King as Harry, Julia Brown as Lois, Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia, Blake Harrison as Stan, Eugénie Derouand as Henriette, Eryk Biedunkiewicz as Jan, and Cel Spellman as Joe.

Ben Irving, the acting director of drama at the BBC, expressed his excitement for the new season, highlighting the captivating and untold stories that place ordinary people at the heart of history.

Filming for World on Fire season two is currently underway in Northern Ireland.