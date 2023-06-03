Driving license for overseas Pakistanis: Islamabad police launch new service

ISLAMABAD - Overseas Pakistanis can now avail of the online service launched by the Islamabad Police for their driving license.

The department confirmed in a tweet on Saturday that Pakistanis based outside the country can renew their license online with a few swipes.

In this regard, a portal has been launched by the police on which overseas Pakistanis can register and fill in the required field.

Some forms have to be submitted along with the request; however, the process has been made online to facilitate hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis who are away from home in search of education, employment, health facilities, or any other purposes.

Overseas Pakistanis face many difficulties in getting their documents renewed after their expiry. The portal launched by the police is aimed at facilitating such countrymen who are not based here.

The portal is currently in the testing phase but the department vows to improve the quality of service provided by it in due course of time.

The online portal in this regard can be accessed here.

In Pakistan, the importance of a driving license cannot be emphasized enough as it serves as a vital document that ensures road safety, legal compliance, and responsible driving practices.

The driving license signifies that an individual has undergone the necessary training and assessment to operate a motor vehicle. It validates their knowledge of traffic rules, road signs, and safe driving techniques. This knowledge contributes to reducing accidents and promoting a culture of responsible driving.

Moreover, a driving license is a legal requirement for driving on public roads in Pakistan. It demonstrates that drivers have met the minimum age criteria, possess the necessary skills, and comply with the law. The Islamabad police as well as the police in Lahore regularly launches campaigns to aware citizens of the importance of driving license and violators are punished with hefty fines as well.