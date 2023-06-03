Driving license for overseas Pakistanis: Islamabad police launch new service

ISLAMABAD - Overseas Pakistanis can now avail of the online service launched by the Islamabad Police for their driving license.
The department confirmed in a tweet on Saturday that Pakistanis based outside the country can renew their license online with a few swipes.
In this regard, a portal has been launched by the police on which overseas Pakistanis can register and fill in the required field.
Some forms have to be submitted along with the request; however, the process has been made online to facilitate hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis who are away from home in search of education, employment, health facilities, or any other purposes.
Overseas Pakistanis face many difficulties in getting their documents renewed after their expiry. The portal launched by the police is aimed at facilitating such countrymen who are not based here.
The portal is currently in the testing phase but the department vows to improve the quality of service provided by it in due course of time.
The online portal in this regard can be accessed here.
In Pakistan, the importance of a driving license cannot be emphasized enough as it serves as a vital document that ensures road safety, legal compliance, and responsible driving practices.
The driving license signifies that an individual has undergone the necessary training and assessment to operate a motor vehicle. It validates their knowledge of traffic rules, road signs, and safe driving techniques. This knowledge contributes to reducing accidents and promoting a culture of responsible driving.
Moreover, a driving license is a legal requirement for driving on public roads in Pakistan. It demonstrates that drivers have met the minimum age criteria, possess the necessary skills, and comply with the law. The Islamabad police as well as the police in Lahore regularly launches campaigns to aware citizens of the importance of driving license and violators are punished with hefty fines as well.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.05
|936.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.