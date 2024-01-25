Search

Immigration

Thailand seeks German support for visa-free travel to EU

Web Desk
11:55 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
BANGKOK - The government of Thailand has sought the intervention of Germany to seek visa-free liberty to visit European Union countries.

In this regard, Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin has sought assistance from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to establish a visa-free travel agreement with the European Union (EU).

The discussions in this regard were held during President Steinmeier's official visit to Thailand; Thavisin urged support for exempting Thai nationals from EU visa requirements, suggesting it would boost foreign tourist numbers.

The demand also seems justified by the fact that Thailand currently grants a visa-free regime for up to 30 days to German and other Schengen member state citizens, a relaxation which has not been reciprocated.

Thavisin highlighted that over 700,000 German tourists enjoyed visa-free entry to Thailand last year, presenting the case of his own citizens to enjoy seamless travel to the zone.

It bears mentioning that the final decision in this regard cannot be made by Germany only as the relaxation requires approval from all Schengen states which also impose other conditions including enhancing the security and scrutiny of those who need to travel.

As far as the response is concerned, there has been no official word from the German side and the Thai government spokesperson resorted to saying that President Steinmeier expressed his support for sustainable development, Schengenvisainfor reported.

The authorities in Thailand are fast inking agreements with other countries for visa-free travel. A landmark achievement in this regard is the agreement with China under which the citizens from both countries would be able to travel visa-free on a permanent basis from March this year; the citizens of Kazakhstan have also been allowed to travel visa-free to Thailand.

Thailand´s vital tourism sector contributes almost 20 percent to GDP but has faced challenges in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand is famous for several reasons and attracts millions due to its rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in Buddhism, stunning natural beauty of Phuket and Pattaya, warm hospitality of Bangkok, mouthwatering cuisine, temples and historical sites recognized by UNESCO, festivals and wellness and spa retreats

Web Desk

