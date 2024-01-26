Liveblog: Israel’s war on Palestine

At least 26,083 people have been killed and 64,487 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139.

On January 26, 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

