German cabinet approves dual citizenship, fast track immigration amongst other reforms: Details inside

BERLIN - The German cabinet voted to pass the country’s new citizenship reforms which allow dual citizenship, simplify the naturalization process and shorten the amount of time required before applying from eight years to up to three years.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser confirmed the development at a press conference, calling the reform an "acknowledgement of a modern Germany" which is one of the "most important reform projects of the traffic-light coalition".
Under the reforms - which have to be passed by the parliament - those who can demonstrate a high level of integration and advanced German language skills will be allowed to obtain citizenship after merely three years.
The final approval would be given by the German Bundestag though the date for the vote has not yet been announced; it is likely that the bill would be put to vote after parliament returns from summer recess on September 5.
The reforms are being widely hailed by pro-immigration activists as they would ease the path to citizenship for non-Germans living and working in Europe's strongest country.
Nancy Faeser, in her comments, also pointed out that the German government hoped the reforms would encourage long-term residents in Germany to stay, and encourage new workers to come and feel welcomed.
"We are in the middle of a global competition for the best minds and many areas of our economy urgently need workers, but the best minds will only come if they are granted all democratic rights within the foreseeable future of their arrival in Germany," Faeser said.
Under the reforms, migrants living in Germany will be able to apply for a German passport after five years of residence rather than eight; however, in extraordinary circumstances, where good German skills, voluntary work or impressive occupational achievements are proven, some of the immigrants will be able to apply for a German passport just three years after relocating to the country.
Moreover, the new law will allow non-EU citizens to hold dual citizenship with their new German passport. Presently, only EU citizens have been able to keep both their original passport and German passport at a time.
Under the new reforms, those born to foreign parents will be eligible for citizenship if only one of their parents has been legally resident in Germany for five years rather than eight.
Previously, children were entitled to German citizenship if they were born to at least one German parent, or were born within Germany to at least one parent who has lived here legally for a minimum of eight years.
The reforms also cover eligibility for German citizenship for those receiving some kinds of social security benefits. Which benefits residents can receive and still expect their application to be successful are also set to change with the new law.
Though the new reforms are being welcomed, some say long queues for application processing are only expected to get worse if the German parliament approves the bill.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continues to face unprecedented pressure against the US dollar, with further depreciation observed on Friday morning.
In the interbank market, there was a significant uptick in the value of the US dollar, surging by 28 paisas. This surge propelled the interbank exchange rate to Rs300.50 per dollar, signifying a substantial shift in the currency exchange landscape.
This record-breaking trend began on Thursday, as the US dollar shattered all previous records, crossing the Rs300 threshold in the interbank market for the first time in history. The US currency continued to strengthen, gaining an additional 58 paisas and reaching an unprecedented milestone of Rs300.22 in the interbank market.
In the open market, the US dollar had already breached the triple century mark a few days prior. Additionally, opportunistic entities in the currency market, colloquially referred to as the “dollar mafia,” are capitalizing on this situation.
In just a fortnight, the US dollar has seen a staggering increase of Rs13 in the interbank market and an Rs18 gain in the open market during the interim caretaker government’s tenure. In the open market, it rose by another Rs3, reaching a value of Rs315.
On Wednesday, the US dollar maintained its historic high rate in the Pakistani currency market, opening the trading session with another increase in value. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the greenback gained an additional 63 paisas in the interbank market, trading at Rs299.63. In the open market, the US currency strengthened by Rs3, reaching Rs310.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,110.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
