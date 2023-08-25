German cabinet approves dual citizenship, fast track immigration amongst other reforms: Details inside

BERLIN - The German cabinet voted to pass the country’s new citizenship reforms which allow dual citizenship, simplify the naturalization process and shorten the amount of time required before applying from eight years to up to three years.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser confirmed the development at a press conference, calling the reform an "acknowledgement of a modern Germany" which is one of the "most important reform projects of the traffic-light coalition".

Under the reforms - which have to be passed by the parliament - those who can demonstrate a high level of integration and advanced German language skills will be allowed to obtain citizenship after merely three years.

The final approval would be given by the German Bundestag though the date for the vote has not yet been announced; it is likely that the bill would be put to vote after parliament returns from summer recess on September 5.

The reforms are being widely hailed by pro-immigration activists as they would ease the path to citizenship for non-Germans living and working in Europe's strongest country.

Nancy Faeser, in her comments, also pointed out that the German government hoped the reforms would encourage long-term residents in Germany to stay, and encourage new workers to come and feel welcomed.

"We are in the middle of a global competition for the best minds and many areas of our economy urgently need workers, but the best minds will only come if they are granted all democratic rights within the foreseeable future of their arrival in Germany," Faeser said.

Under the reforms, migrants living in Germany will be able to apply for a German passport after five years of residence rather than eight; however, in extraordinary circumstances, where good German skills, voluntary work or impressive occupational achievements are proven, some of the immigrants will be able to apply for a German passport just three years after relocating to the country.

Moreover, the new law will allow non-EU citizens to hold dual citizenship with their new German passport. Presently, only EU citizens have been able to keep both their original passport and German passport at a time.

Under the new reforms, those born to foreign parents will be eligible for citizenship if only one of their parents has been legally resident in Germany for five years rather than eight.

Previously, children were entitled to German citizenship if they were born to at least one German parent, or were born within Germany to at least one parent who has lived here legally for a minimum of eight years.

The reforms also cover eligibility for German citizenship for those receiving some kinds of social security benefits. Which benefits residents can receive and still expect their application to be successful are also set to change with the new law.

Though the new reforms are being welcomed, some say long queues for application processing are only expected to get worse if the German parliament approves the bill.