Bushra Bibi urges SC to take notice of ‘serious threats’ to Imran Khan’s life in jail

ISLAMABAD – Bushra Bibi, the wife for PTI Chairman Imran Khan who is serving a three-year term in Toshakhana case in Attock jail, has asked the Supreme Court to take notice of decline in health condition of her husband as his “life is seriously threatened”.

The former first lady submitted an affidavit to the apex court, which is hearing a set of petitions filed by Imran Khan against his conviction and sentence, after his meeting with the PTI chief in the jail earlier this month.

She informed the top court about her observation during the meeting with her husband, saying she found significant decline in the health of Khan.

“He appears to have lost weight substantially during the course of his confinement, particularly loss of muscles around his arms. Such a decline in health of a person in his 70’s can be a serious danger to his life,” read the affidavit.

“….keeping in view the totality of circumstances observed by the deponent, it is feared that the petitioner’s life is seriously threatened for which it is humbly prayed that this Honourable Court may kindly take serious notice of the same”.

The former premier has been detained in the Attock Jail since August 5 after he was sentenced to jail for three years in the Toshakhana case.