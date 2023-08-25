IHC adjourns hearing of Toshakhana case till August 28

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) once again postponed the hearing for the suspension of the three-year jail term of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail in the Toshakhana case.
Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), was scheduled to conclude his arguments today but was unable to appear due to severe illness, as reported by a member of his team. Consequently, the IHC rescheduled the hearing for August 28 (Monday).
On August 5, a trial court in Islamabad convicted Imran Khan in a case brought forward by the Election Commission of Pakistan, which involved concealing details of state gifts. This conviction led to a three-year prison sentence and a disqualification from contesting general elections for five years.
Imran subsequently filed an appeal in the high court against his conviction and also approached the Supreme Court against the IHC’s decision to send the case back to the trial court judge who had convicted him.
Just a day prior, Imran’s counsel Latif Khosa had presented arguments before an IHC division bench, focusing on three main aspects: the release of Imran due to a short sentence, jurisdictional issues, and improper authorization by the ECP. Khosa, along with Salman Akram Raja and Barrister Ali Gohar, had completed their arguments on behalf of Imran.
However, the ECP’s lawyer argued against the suspension of the sentence, asserting that superior courts could only suspend the sentence of condemned prisoners who had served at least six months in prison.
Additionally, the Supreme Court had reiterated its decision to pause proceedings on Imran’s plea until the IHC reached a decision. The apex court had also surprised everyone by instructing the Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP), Mansoor Usman Awan, to provide an official report on Imran’s living conditions by August 28.
Today’s hearing was presided over by a division bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.
Khosa, Salman Akram Raja, Babar Awan, and Barrister Gohar Khan were present, while Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the ECP lawyer, was absent due to illness, with his assistant lawyer representing him.
Consequently, the IHC adjourned the hearing until Monday, August 28.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continues to face unprecedented pressure against the US dollar, with further depreciation observed on Friday morning.
In the interbank market, there was a significant uptick in the value of the US dollar, surging by 28 paisas. This surge propelled the interbank exchange rate to Rs300.50 per dollar, signifying a substantial shift in the currency exchange landscape.
This record-breaking trend began on Thursday, as the US dollar shattered all previous records, crossing the Rs300 threshold in the interbank market for the first time in history. The US currency continued to strengthen, gaining an additional 58 paisas and reaching an unprecedented milestone of Rs300.22 in the interbank market.
In the open market, the US dollar had already breached the triple century mark a few days prior. Additionally, opportunistic entities in the currency market, colloquially referred to as the “dollar mafia,” are capitalizing on this situation.
In just a fortnight, the US dollar has seen a staggering increase of Rs13 in the interbank market and an Rs18 gain in the open market during the interim caretaker government’s tenure. In the open market, it rose by another Rs3, reaching a value of Rs315.
On Wednesday, the US dollar maintained its historic high rate in the Pakistani currency market, opening the trading session with another increase in value. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the greenback gained an additional 63 paisas in the interbank market, trading at Rs299.63. In the open market, the US currency strengthened by Rs3, reaching Rs310.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,110.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
