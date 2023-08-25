IHC adjourns hearing of Toshakhana case till August 28

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) once again postponed the hearing for the suspension of the three-year jail term of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail in the Toshakhana case.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), was scheduled to conclude his arguments today but was unable to appear due to severe illness, as reported by a member of his team. Consequently, the IHC rescheduled the hearing for August 28 (Monday).

On August 5, a trial court in Islamabad convicted Imran Khan in a case brought forward by the Election Commission of Pakistan, which involved concealing details of state gifts. This conviction led to a three-year prison sentence and a disqualification from contesting general elections for five years.

Imran subsequently filed an appeal in the high court against his conviction and also approached the Supreme Court against the IHC’s decision to send the case back to the trial court judge who had convicted him.

Just a day prior, Imran’s counsel Latif Khosa had presented arguments before an IHC division bench, focusing on three main aspects: the release of Imran due to a short sentence, jurisdictional issues, and improper authorization by the ECP. Khosa, along with Salman Akram Raja and Barrister Ali Gohar, had completed their arguments on behalf of Imran.

However, the ECP’s lawyer argued against the suspension of the sentence, asserting that superior courts could only suspend the sentence of condemned prisoners who had served at least six months in prison.

Additionally, the Supreme Court had reiterated its decision to pause proceedings on Imran’s plea until the IHC reached a decision. The apex court had also surprised everyone by instructing the Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP), Mansoor Usman Awan, to provide an official report on Imran’s living conditions by August 28.

Today’s hearing was presided over by a division bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

Khosa, Salman Akram Raja, Babar Awan, and Barrister Gohar Khan were present, while Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the ECP lawyer, was absent due to illness, with his assistant lawyer representing him.

Consequently, the IHC adjourned the hearing until Monday, August 28.