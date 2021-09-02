PM Imran breaks ground for Sialkot-Kharian motorway project

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday performed the groundbreaking of Sialkot-Kharian Motorway.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier termed the project as crucial as it will promote connectivity of the industrial area with the rest of the country.

PM mentioned that Pakistan has immense potential for tourism but it was not developed in the past. Adding that, such projects will help encourage both domestic and foreign tourism at picturesque places.

Report of state broadcaster cited that the project will be completed on Public-Private Partnership basis and it is awarded to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) after a competitive process.

It further added that the length of the project is 69km including 60km main motorway and 9km link expressway. The construction of this project will facilitate passengers and will help in the transportation of goods produced in the industries of Sialkot both within the country and to the ports for exports.

It will also traverse major populated areas of Gujrat i.e. Jalalpur Jattan, Peru Shah, Daulat Nagar, Gulyana and terminates near Kotli Bajar where it will be connected via link highway to G.T Road with a grade-separated interchange.

The report further added that four lanes will be created while the project will be completed in 2 years, and after that, it will remain with FWO for the next 25 years on certain terms and conditions.

The Sialkot-Kharian Motorway is the middle part of the Lahore-Rawalpindi Motorway. The Lahore to Sialkot part has already been completed and in operation, whereas the third part from Kharian to Rawalpindi is yet to be completed.

Last month, the Board of Directors’ meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) approved signing of the Rs 27.8 billion Sialkot-Kharian Motorway Project.

The approval under the first of its kind innovative transaction structure is a major breakthrough in development financing, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said while chairing the meeting.