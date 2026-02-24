PTI activist arrested for filming Imran Khan’s return from PIMS

RAWALPINDI – The PTI social media activist who filmed Imran Khan’s return from PIMS Hospital has been taken into custody.

According to reports, Haider Saeed was detained from Dahgal Naka and shifted to the Adiala police post in a police van.

Haider Saeed had been recording footage outside PIMS Hospital last night. He filmed the vehicles at the time of the PTI founder’s return from the hospital.

Imran Khan was brought to PIMS Hospital for a follow-up check-up, where he was administered a second injection to treat the affected eye and help restore his vision.

