Asian Development Bank powers Pakistan with $235mn to upgrade National Highway

ISLAMABAD – The Asian Development Bank has approved a loan of $235 million to upgrade the National Highway 55, the state broadcaster reported Thursday.

With the amount from the Philippines-based regional bank, the project will expand the 222-kilometer Shikarpur–Rajanpur section from two lanes into a four-lane carriageway.

The up-gradation will increase the capacity of a busy highway section that passes through economic centers in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

According to the report, the National Highway 55, which is locally referred to as N55, is a crucial highway for regional connectivity and strengthen the government’s operation. The national highway is part of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor 5 which links the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in southern Pakistan with national and international economic centers to the north.

Meanwhile, the project addresses key road safety, climate resilience, and gender-specific needs to ensure users can travel safely, smoothly, and comfortably.

The project also aimed to facilitate the regional movement of goods and people, and support the country’s economic recovery from the ongoing Covid pandemic.

It will be the second tranche of a financing facility designed to provide technical and financial assistance to upgrade N55 and enhance the capacity of the NHA.

Earlier, the first tranche of $180 million was approved back in 2017 and financed the improvement of three sections totaling 143 kilometers in the Sindh and KPK region.