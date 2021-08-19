Scarlett Johanson and husband welcome baby boy
Congratulations are in order as the Black Widow star Scarlett Johanson welcomes a baby boy with husband Colin Jost.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, confirmed the news through Jost’s Instagram.
Turning to his social media handle, Colin made the announcement as he wrote, “Okay, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated.”
While this is the couple’s first child together, Johansson, 36, also has a six-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.
People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut.
Earlier, Johansson made headlines when she sued the Walt Disney Co, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the film on streaming at the same time it played in theatres.
On the other hand, Disney said there was “no merit” to the lawsuit, saying it had complied with her contract.
Scarlett Johansson ties the knot with Colin Jost ... 12:04 PM | 30 Oct, 2020
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson and “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost are officially married! The ...
