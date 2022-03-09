Bilawal Bhutto’s slip of tongue sparks meme fest on Twitter

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media after a slip of tongue made by him at a rally in Islamabad has created a frenzy.

Leaving the internet rolling with laughter, the 33-year-old was addressing the rally in Islamabad to mark the culmination of a 10-day Awami March.

"I am shaking Islamabad. Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hai [Shivers are legging in Islamabad]," he said.

While he meant to say taangein kaamp rahein hain, the slip of tongue resulted in a plethora of memes generated online.

Right after the video spread like wildfire online, the audience was quick enough to respond and came up with hilarious reactions.

Dont cover a book by its judge .. #کانپیں_ٹانگ_رہی_ہیں pic.twitter.com/hLCeSjmXqH — Gujratiesboys (@TussadaqueUsman) March 8, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. This person does not have ability to speak urdu correctly and he has dream to become a president of Pakistan ????#کانپیں_ٹانگ_رہی_ہیں pic.twitter.com/qeRsKWyBA7 — چودھری عمر (@CHAUDHRYUMER84) March 8, 2022

This man/her will be PM of Pakistan ?? This scares the shit out of me.#کانپیں_ٹانگ_رہی_ہیں pic.twitter.com/z2yqiwMKau — Omer Khayam ???????? (@OmerKhayam4) March 8, 2022