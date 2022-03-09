Bilawal Bhutto’s slip of tongue sparks meme fest on Twitter
Share
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media after a slip of tongue made by him at a rally in Islamabad has created a frenzy.
Leaving the internet rolling with laughter, the 33-year-old was addressing the rally in Islamabad to mark the culmination of a 10-day Awami March.
"I am shaking Islamabad. Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hai [Shivers are legging in Islamabad]," he said.
While he meant to say taangein kaamp rahein hain, the slip of tongue resulted in a plethora of memes generated online.
View this post on Instagram
Right after the video spread like wildfire online, the audience was quick enough to respond and came up with hilarious reactions.
Bilawal be like.#کانپیں_ٹانگ_رہی_ہیں pic.twitter.com/yx5v4zoRwr— MUSKAN???? (@Musskkaan) March 9, 2022
Dont cover a book by its judge .. #کانپیں_ٹانگ_رہی_ہیں pic.twitter.com/hLCeSjmXqH— Gujratiesboys (@TussadaqueUsman) March 8, 2022
Out future PM????#BilalAbbasKhan #Bilawal #کانپیں_ٹانگ_رہی_ہیں pic.twitter.com/00hYbCye77— Rana Jawad???????? (@EngrJawadRana) March 9, 2022
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. This person does not have ability to speak urdu correctly and he has dream to become a president of Pakistan ????#کانپیں_ٹانگ_رہی_ہیں pic.twitter.com/qeRsKWyBA7— چودھری عمر (@CHAUDHRYUMER84) March 8, 2022
This is beyond funny!! #کانپیں_ٹانگ_رہی_ہیں. pic.twitter.com/mTki3woQqf— Maryam Nawaz (@maryamnawazkhan) March 8, 2022
This man/her will be PM of Pakistan ?? This scares the shit out of me.#کانپیں_ٹانگ_رہی_ہیں pic.twitter.com/z2yqiwMKau— Omer Khayam ???????? (@OmerKhayam4) March 8, 2022
Nadia Khan wants to make Bilawal Bhutto her ... 07:22 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
Pakistan's popular morning show host Nadia Khan recently made an appearance on the talk show 'Jashn-e-Cricket' and ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- MQM-P puts forth demands as PM Imran woos allies against no-trust ...02:35 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan fisherman catches 30-feet-long weird fish near Manora02:06 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan connects K-3 nuclear power plant to national grid12:47 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Three key terrorists involved in Peshawar mosque bombing killed12:13 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Hareem Shah 'unwell' in Turkey after court orders her to return to ...06:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Shahid Afridi celebrates Women's Day with an adorable family picture08:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate International Women's Day09:02 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022