Bilawal Bhutto’s slip of tongue sparks meme fest on Twitter
Web Desk
03:17 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Source: PPP (Twitter)
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media after a slip of tongue made by him at a rally in Islamabad has created a frenzy.

Leaving the internet rolling with laughter, the 33-year-old was addressing the rally in Islamabad to mark the culmination of a 10-day Awami March.

"I am shaking Islamabad. Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hai [Shivers are legging in Islamabad]," he said.

While he meant to say taangein kaamp rahein hain, the slip of tongue resulted in a plethora of memes generated online.

Right after the video spread like wildfire online, the audience was quick enough to respond and came up with hilarious reactions.

03:17 PM | 9 Mar, 2022

