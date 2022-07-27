Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photoshoot breaks the internet

09:25 AM | 27 Jul, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photoshoot breaks the internet
Source: @esbilgic (Instagram)
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun has proved that she is a star performer at heart and has shot to fame since her powerful role in the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 29-year-old is a fashionista in her real life and usually treats her fans with her adorable clicks.

This time around, she has shared her joyful photos of her latest photoshoot at multiple picturesque locations.

Posing for the camera, Bilgic turned heads because of her impeccable style. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.

