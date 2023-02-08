Nawazuddin Siddiqui moves out of his home over property dispute

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shifted from his house, Nawaab, due to domestic disputes. According to Indian media reports, the Kick actor has been forced to take this huge step after he was at his wits' end following the property dispute between his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui, and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor's dream house — attributed to his father — contains 6 bedrooms, 2 large halls, and 2 spacious lawns for gardening, however, the luxurious space has become a nightmare due to his mother and wife's quarrel.

According to media outlets, the Heropanti 2 star's friend said that the actor is fed up with the domestic disputes and shifted to a hotel, and plans to return when his lawyer disperses the matter legally.

Earlier, Nawazuddin's mother filed a case against her daughter-in-law over a property dispute. According to the Badlapur actor's mother, Nawazuddin and Aaliya are divorced, so she has no right to the property.

On the flip side, Aaliya filed a complaint against the actor's mother who previously filed an FIR against Aaliya for alleged trespassing on Nawaz's property in Mumbai. Aaliya alleged that the Siddiqui family stripped her of food and basic amenities, even access to the bathrooms.

Through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, Aaliya filed a complaint under section 509, an insult to modesty, and section 498A, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty.

Mumbai’s Andheri court has issued a notice to Siddiqui over the complaint filed by his wife. Her lawyer has argued that she is Nawaz's lawfully wedded wife, and there should be no case of trespassing for entering her own husband's house.