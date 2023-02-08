Search

Lifestyle

Nawazuddin Siddiqui moves out of his home over property dispute

Noor Fatima 01:43 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui moves out of his home over property dispute
Source: Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Instagram)

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shifted from his house, Nawaab, due to domestic disputes. According to Indian media reports, the Kick actor has been forced to take this huge step after he was at his wits' end following the property dispute between his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui, and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor's dream house — attributed to his father — contains 6 bedrooms, 2 large halls, and 2 spacious lawns for gardening, however, the luxurious space has become a nightmare due to his mother and wife's quarrel.

According to media outlets, the Heropanti 2 star's friend said that the actor is fed up with the domestic disputes and shifted to a hotel, and plans to return when his lawyer disperses the matter legally.

Earlier, Nawazuddin's mother filed a case against her daughter-in-law over a property dispute. According to the Badlapur actor's mother, Nawazuddin and Aaliya are divorced, so she has no right to the property. 

On the flip side, Aaliya filed a complaint against the actor's mother who previously filed an FIR against Aaliya for alleged trespassing on Nawaz's property in Mumbai. Aaliya alleged that the Siddiqui family stripped her of food and basic amenities, even access to the bathrooms.

Through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, Aaliya filed a complaint under section 509, an insult to modesty, and section 498A, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty. 

Mumbai’s Andheri court has issued a notice to Siddiqui over the complaint filed by his wife. Her lawyer has argued that she is Nawaz's lawfully wedded wife, and there should be no case of trespassing for entering her own husband's house.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look changed beyond recognition in new Bollywood movie

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Faysal Quraishi reveals details of his upcoming feature film

11:58 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Naumaan Ijaz's latest video wins over internet

07:59 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Arooj Aftab misses out on second Grammy award

07:43 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi upset over leaked wedding pictures

12:34 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in 'Yunhi'

05:36 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui set temperature soaring with new loved-up picture

01:29 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Nawazuddin Siddiqui moves out of his home over property dispute

01:43 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th February  2023

09:05 AM | 8 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.9 280.15
Euro EUR 296.12 296.74
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.78 332.48
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.06 75.36
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.48 73.79
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.71
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.41
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Karachi PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Islamabad PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Peshawar PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Quetta PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Sialkot PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Attock PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Gujranwala PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Jehlum PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Multan PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Bahawalpur PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Gujrat PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Nawabshah PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Chakwal PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Hyderabad PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Nowshehra PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Sargodha PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Faisalabad PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340
Mirpur PKR 199,500 PKR 2,340

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: