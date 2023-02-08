Nawazuddin Siddiqui moves out of his home over property dispute

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shifted from his house, Nawaab, due to domestic disputes. According to Indian media reports, the Kick actor has been forced to take this huge step after he was at his wits' end following the property dispute between his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui, and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui.
The Gangs of Wasseypur actor's dream house — attributed to his father — contains 6 bedrooms, 2 large halls, and 2 spacious lawns for gardening, however, the luxurious space has become a nightmare due to his mother and wife's quarrel.
According to media outlets, the Heropanti 2 star's friend said that the actor is fed up with the domestic disputes and shifted to a hotel, and plans to return when his lawyer disperses the matter legally.
Earlier, Nawazuddin's mother filed a case against her daughter-in-law over a property dispute. According to the Badlapur actor's mother, Nawazuddin and Aaliya are divorced, so she has no right to the property.
On the flip side, Aaliya filed a complaint against the actor's mother who previously filed an FIR against Aaliya for alleged trespassing on Nawaz's property in Mumbai. Aaliya alleged that the Siddiqui family stripped her of food and basic amenities, even access to the bathrooms.
Through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, Aaliya filed a complaint under section 509, an insult to modesty, and section 498A, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty.
Mumbai’s Andheri court has issued a notice to Siddiqui over the complaint filed by his wife. Her lawyer has argued that she is Nawaz's lawfully wedded wife, and there should be no case of trespassing for entering her own husband's house.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Karachi
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Quetta
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Attock
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Multan
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.